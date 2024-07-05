Horwitz went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's loss to the Astros.

Batting fifth as a late addition to the lineup when Bo Bichette (forearm) was scratched, Horwitz banged out all three of his singles against same-handed pitchers, getting knocks off southpaw Framber Valdez in the first and fourth innings before leading off the ninth with a hit off Josh Hader. Horwitz has been impressive at the plate since his promotion, slashing .314/.435/.486 through 85 plate appearances with three doubles, three homers, nine RBI and 11 runs.