Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Collects first major-league save

Miles was credited with the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Red Sox, when he allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Louis Varland was deployed for the save chance in Monday's win against Boston, so manager John Schneider turned that responsibility over to Miles for Tuesday's tilt. Miles overcame a one-out double to retire the next two batters on groundouts to secure the first major-league save of his career. Varland is still the Blue Jays' go-to closer, especially with Jeff Hoffman now with the Twins, but Miles could be deployed in more high-leverage situations moving forward.