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Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Expected to stay in bullpen

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Miles struck out four and gave up three hits and no walks over 3.2 innings of relief during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.

After starting in his prior appearance July 17 against the White Sox, Miles received another turn through the Toronto rotation but was deployed out of the bullpen while Braydon Fisher opened the game and recorded the first four outs of the contest. Miles is likely to fill a more traditional relief role moving forward, as Max Scherzer (back/thumb) is slated to return from the 15-day injured list to fill the fifth spot in the rotation Monday in Washington.

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