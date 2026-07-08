Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Goes four innings in no-decision

Miles allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out one without walking a batter over four innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Miles threw 55 pitches (38 strikes) in this outing. He was relatively efficient despite giving up seven hits, and the Giants weren't able to piece much together off him. This performance did end Miles' nine-inning scoreless streak, a span in which he had a 12:3 K:BB. The right-hander is at a 2.95 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 56:17 K:BB through 58 innings over 25 appearances (three starts) this season. Miles and Patrick Corbin currently appear to be working in a tandem, though that could change if Miles continues to stretch out.