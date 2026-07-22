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Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Likely to pitch in bulk relief

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Miles is expected to be used in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Braydon Fisher in Wednesday's game against the Rays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

While serving as a traditional starter the last time his turn in the rotation came up Friday, Miles was lit up for six earned runs on six hits over four innings in a loss to the White Sox. The Blue Jays will hope to coax better results from Miles by deploying him behind Fisher, who will likely cover the first inning or two of Wednesday's contest.

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