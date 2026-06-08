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Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Moving out of rotation

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Miles will shift into a bullpen role during the upcoming week, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Miles had been filling out a back-end spot in the Blue Jays' injury-plagued rotation for the past month, making two starts and four bulk-relief appearances while pitching to a 3.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB in 22.2 innings. Though the Rule 5 pick acquitted himself well in that capacity, the Blue Jays no longer have room for Miles in their five-man rotation with Dylan Cease (hamstring) and Max Scherzer (forearm) set to return from the 15-day injured list within the next few days.

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