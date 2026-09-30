Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday that the team has yet to decide whether Miles will be used as a starting pitcher or reliever next season, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Miles made eight starts and 41 relief appearances during his rookie season with the Blue Jays, logging a 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 93:25 K:BB over 95.2 innings. The righty didn't pitch at all in 2023 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he threw a total of just 16 innings from 2024-to-2025. It would be a significant workload increase in 2027 if the Blue Jays did decide to use Miles as a starter, and his ultimate role could depend on what Toronto does in terms of rotation additions over the offseason.