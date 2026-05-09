Miles will serve as the Blue Jays' opener for Sunday's series finale against the Angels, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Miles will open things up for the Blue Jays and work for an inning or two before handing the keys over to Eric Lauer. Miles gave up two runs in 1.1 inning in his last outing Tuesday against the Rays but has otherwise been solid for the Blue Jays this season. Across 11 outings, he has a 3.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 18 innings.