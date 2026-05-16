Miles is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Mason Fluharty during Saturday's game in Detroit, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Toronto has a spot available in its rotation until the team gets one of its injured starters back from the shelf, and Miles looks to be the choice to fill the opening for the time being. When the fifth spot in the rotation last came up Sunday against the Angels, Miles made his first MLB start but was deployed as more of an opener in front of southpaw Eric Lauer, who covered five innings out of the bullpen. With Lauer having since been designated for assignment, Miles will be on tap to cover the bulk of the innings for Toronto while Fluharty likely work the first inning or two as an opener. Expect Miles to build on his workload from last Sunday, when he tossed 38 pitches over three shutout innings.