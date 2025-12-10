The Blue Jays selected Miles with the 10th pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

Miles logged just 14.2 total innings in the minors for the Giants since getting selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, with a back injury sidelining him for most of 2023 and 2024. He struck out 12 and walked one over 8.2 innings in five Arizona Fall League appearances this year, and should enter camp healthy. Miles has a couple quality fastballs and some untapped potential, albeit with zero track record of being able to stay healthy for an extended period of time.