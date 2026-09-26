Miles struck out four and allowed two hits and no walks over three scoreless frames in a start during last Sunday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

Drawing his eighth start of the season, Miles was sharp but was limited to 46 pitches since he's been mostly used in a relief role since the All-Star break. The Blue Jays haven't used Miles since last weekend, but he could be a candidate to pitch multiple innings in bulk relief in one of the team's final two games of the season against the Reds. The Blue Jays have named Trey Yesavage and Max Scherzer as their starters for Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and both are likely to be operating with limited workloads.