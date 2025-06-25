The Blue Jays designated Turnbull for assignment Wednesday.

The Blue Jays needed to clear a spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters for the return of Max Scherzer (thumb), and Turnbull is the casualty. Turnbull signed a minor-league contract with Toronto in early May and was called up to the majors in early June, but he didn't look sharp, allowing five runs with a 4:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings covering one start and two relief appearances. The 32-year-old should get another opportunity elsewhere, but he might have to go back to the minors first.