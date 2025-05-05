The Blue Jays optioned Turnbull to their rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate after signing him to a one-year deal Monday.

Turnbull will get a spot on Toronto's 40-man roster, but he may be weeks away from being an option for the big club after he was unsigned throughout the offseason and will need time to get stretched out for starting duty. The right-hander will report to the Blue Jays' spring complex in Florida and should eventually pitch in FCL games or with Single-A Dunedin once he completes his throwing progression. He'll then likely move up to one of the Blue Jays' higher-level minor-league affiliates before potentially getting a look in the big-league rotation, which should have an opening for him while Max Scherzer (thumb) is ineligible to return from the injured list until at least late May.