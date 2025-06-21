Turnbull (1-1) picked up the loss after throwing two innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two, during Friday's 7-1 loss to the White Sox.

His role has been relatively undefined to start his season, but Turnbull got the chance to start Friday after a shoulder injury to Bowden Francis landed him on the injured list. It didn't go too well for the 32-year-old Turnbull, who could only make it through two innings in his third outing of the year. He's not quite stretched out as a starter currently, and after a tough performance against the White Sox, it remains to be seen how the Blue Jays will handle this spot in the rotation the next time it comes up and if he'll be in a bulk of the plan.