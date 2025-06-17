Turnbull is expected to pitch during Friday's game against the White Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays aren't ready to divulge whether Turnbull will be used as a traditional starter or bulk reliever, but either way he will be a big part of the pitching plan for the series opener versus the White Sox. Turnbull has yielded a total of one run with a 2:2 K:BB over 4.1 innings covering two relief appearances for Toronto. He threw 51 pitches in his last outing Sunday versus the Phillies, so Turnbull will not be available for a full starter's workload Friday.