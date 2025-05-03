Turnbull signed a major-league contract with the Blue Jays on Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Despite finishing last season with a 2.65 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 54.1 innings, Turnbull went unsigned during the offseason largely due to his extensive injury history. The 32-year-old most recently suffered a lat injury last June that put an early end to his 2024 campaign. Now fully healthy, he'll presumably join the Blue Jays' rotation after working as both a starter and reliever last year, though he may face workload restrictions after pitching just 135.1 innings across the past four seasons.