Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Turnbull will be used in a multi-inning role and is likely to pitch Wednesday in St. Louis, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Whether Turnbull starts the game or comes out of the bullpen hasn't been determined, as lefty Eric Lauer is also expected to pitch that day in what could be something of a piggyback situation. Turnbull was signed to a minor-league contract a little over a month ago and officially added to the big-league roster Sunday. He posted a 7.13 ERA and 14:9 K:BB over 17.2 innings in the minors before having his contract selected.