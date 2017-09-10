Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Absent from Sunday lineup
Pearce (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Pearce will sit out his second consecutive game as he recovers from the back ailment he sustained during Friday's game against the Tigers. Teoscar Hernandez will again take over in left field, batting seventh.
