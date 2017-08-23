Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Batting leadoff Wednesday
Pearce will bat at the top of the order Wednesday against the Rays, Roger Mooney of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
This marks the second time all season that Pearce will bat in the leadoff position for Toronto, the first coming in April. He's been tearing it up at the plate as of late, hitting .318/.404/.523 since Aug. 8. Pearce continues to earn everyday starts out in left field, and could see more time at the beginning of the order while manager John Gibbons tinkers with his lineup.
