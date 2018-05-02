Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Battling ribcage tightness
Pearce was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to tightness in his ribcage, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays reported that Pearce's removal from the lineup was simply a managerial move, but it now appears that it was indeed injury-related. Pearce began experiencing the tightness during pregame batting practice so he was scratched from the lineup as a precaution. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.
