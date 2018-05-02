Pearce was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to tightness in his ribcage, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays reported that Pearce's removal from the lineup was simply a managerial move, but it now appears that it was indeed injury-related. Pearce began experiencing the tightness during pregame batting practice so he was scratched from the lineup as a precaution. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.