Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Blasts walk-off grand slam Thursday
Pearce went 1-for-5 with a walk-off grand slam during Thursday's win against the A's.
Pearce registered his third home run since the All-Star break, and nearly doubled his RBI total during that span with one swing of the bat. The 34-year-old is in the midst of another solid season, hitting .268 with an OPS of .774 following Tuesday's victory. Although he missed nearly a month of action due to a calf injury earlier this year, Pearce is already approaching his power numbers from the past two seasons, accumulating nine home runs and 28 RBI in 57 games. The left fielder has been receiving more consistent playing time lately, but occasionally loses starts to Ezequiel Carrera in the outfield.
