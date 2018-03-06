Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Calf strain deemed mild
Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that Pearce will be out of the lineup for the next few days while battling a mild left calf strain, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gibbons suggested that Pearce's calf issue was mostly a byproduct of dehydration rather than something more concerning, but the Blue Jays will still take things slowly with 34-year-old, who was also slowed by a calf injury for a spell last season. Assuming Pearce incurs no major setbacks before Opening Day arrives, he projects to fill a short-side platoon role in the Toronto outfield.
