Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Day off Friday
Pearce is not in the lineup against Cleveland on Friday.
Pearce will occupy a spot on the bench as Curtis Granderson slides over to man the designated hitting duties for the series opener. Teoscar Hernandez, who was called up to replace the injured Josh Donaldson (shoulder) on the active roster, will get a start in left. Over 10 appearances this season, Pearce is hitting .214/.290/.571 with three home runs and five RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Homers in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Lofts first homer of season Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Leading off Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Returns to game action Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Will join team Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Resumes running•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...