Pearce is not in the lineup against Cleveland on Friday.

Pearce will occupy a spot on the bench as Curtis Granderson slides over to man the designated hitting duties for the series opener. Teoscar Hernandez, who was called up to replace the injured Josh Donaldson (shoulder) on the active roster, will get a start in left. Over 10 appearances this season, Pearce is hitting .214/.290/.571 with three home runs and five RBI.