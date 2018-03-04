Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Dealing with calf tightness
Pearce left Sunday's game due to calf tightness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Although Pearce incurred the injury during warmups, he was still able to play three innings before being lifted from Sunday's game. At this point in time, Pearce is being considered day-to-day. Toronto will likely be patient and avoid rushing Pearce back onto the field after injuries limited him to just 92 games last season.
