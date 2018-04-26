Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Drives in run in losing effort
Pearce went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox.
Occupying the leadoff spot in the order, Pearce did his job to set the table for the rest of the lineup until being lifted for a defensive replacement in the seventh inning. The 35-year-old has never hit above .300 over the course of a full season, but his average now sits at .314 to go along with an impressive .944 OPS.
