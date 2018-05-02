Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Held out Wednesday
Pearce (ribs) is out of the lineup against Minnesota on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.
Pearce will remain on the bench for a third straight game after being removed from Tuesday's lineup card due to ribcage tightness. There's a chance that Pearce is feeling up to par, but with right-hander Fernando Romero on the mound for the Twins, manager John Gibbons was likely going to keep Pearce out of the lineup anyways. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener in Cleveland.
