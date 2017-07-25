Pearce is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearce has been hitting well as of late, hitting .325 with two homers since the All-Star break. He'll head to the bench for a night off, however, allowing Ezequiel Carrera to act as the left fielder for the evening.

