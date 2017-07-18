Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Homers against Red Sox
Pearce went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI during Monday's win over Boston.
This was Pearce's second homer since the All-Star break and eighth of the season. He's received semi-regular playing time when healthy and sports a respectable .279/.337/.476 slash line through 48 games this season. Without consistent at-bats, Pearce's fantasy value is capped, but he's shown enough at the dish to warrant attention in deeper settings.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...