Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Homers in third straight game
Pearce went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's win over the Orioles.
Pearce has now homered in three consecutive games. Two of those three have come against lefties and he continues to profile best on the short end of a platoon, but considering how much Randal Grichuk has struggled, it's reasonable to think Pearce could find his way into more time against right-handed pitching moving forward. He started Monday's game in right field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Lofts first homer of season Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Leading off Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Returns to game action Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Will join team Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Resumes running•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Calf strain deemed mild•
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...