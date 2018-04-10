Pearce went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's win over the Orioles.

Pearce has now homered in three consecutive games. Two of those three have come against lefties and he continues to profile best on the short end of a platoon, but considering how much Randal Grichuk has struggled, it's reasonable to think Pearce could find his way into more time against right-handed pitching moving forward. He started Monday's game in right field.