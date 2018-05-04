Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Lands on DL
Pearce was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to an oblique strain, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearce rejoined the lineup Thursday after a three-game absence due to a ribcage injury, which could be related to the oblique issue that will now send him to the DL. The return of Josh Donaldson (shoulder) on Thursday should ease the pain of Pearce's loss and will allow the Blue Jays to be more versatile with Yangervis Solarte's role defensively.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Returns to lineup for Game 1•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Held out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Battling ribcage tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Scratched from lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Drives in run in losing effort•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: On bench Wednesday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...