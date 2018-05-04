Pearce was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday due to an oblique strain, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearce rejoined the lineup Thursday after a three-game absence due to a ribcage injury, which could be related to the oblique issue that will now send him to the DL. The return of Josh Donaldson (shoulder) on Thursday should ease the pain of Pearce's loss and will allow the Blue Jays to be more versatile with Yangervis Solarte's role defensively.