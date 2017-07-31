Pearce went 2-for-4 with another walk-off grand slam Sunday against the Angels.

As if one walk-off grand slam wasn't enough, Pearce managed to put himself into the baseball history books by becoming one of the few people to hit multiple walk-off grand slams in general. The veteran seems to be getting back to his usual self at the plate, as his average now sits at .267 after hitting for a similar average since the All-Star break, and his 10 home runs and 32 RBI on the season put him well on pace with his career averages. He seems to have a good foothold on the starting left field job, although Ezequiel Carrera does swipe starts from him from time to time despite the surprisingly frequent grand slams.