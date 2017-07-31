Pearce went 2-for-4 with another walkoff grand slam Sunday against the Angels.

As if one walkoff grand slam wasn't enough, Pearce managed to put himself into the baseball history books by becoming one of the few people to hit multiple instances of them in general. The veteran seems to be getting back to his usual self at the plate, as his average now sits at .267 after hitting for a similar average since the All-Star break, and his 10 home runs and 32 RBI on the season put him well on pace with his career averages. He seems to have a good foothold on the starting left field job, although Ezequiel Carrera does swipe starts from him from time to time.