Pearce will bat out of the leadoff position and play left field against the Yankees on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearce is in the starting lineup for the first time this season, though he has appeared in both of Toronto's losses this series. Manager John Gibbons also described the club's plan for Devon Travis, which is to sit the second baseman every third game in order to keep him healthy. This will affect Pearce because in games that left-handers are on the hill and Travis retreats to the bench, he will serve out of the leadoff position. Against right-handers, Curtis Granderson will take on that role.