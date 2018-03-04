Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Lifted from spring game
Pearce suffered an undisclosed injury during Sunday's spring game, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The injury appeared to have occurred during warmups as opposed to during a play. Pearce ended up leaving the game prior to the third inning, and was seen limping back to the clubhouse. Given that back pain prematurely ended his season prematurely last year, look for the team to play it safe in getting Pearce back in the lineup.
