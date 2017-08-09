Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Limited to DH duties due to knee issue
Pearce will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Yankees, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Pearce has been making most of his starts in left field lately, but with Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reporting that the 34-year-old recently had fluid buildup drained from his knee, manager John Gibbons will look to keep Pearce off his feet for at least one game. The knee issue doesn't sound like it's anything that will prevent Pearce from returning to outfield duty before long, so it shouldn't dramatically alter his fantasy outlook, which has been trending up lately. Over his last 10 appearances, Pearce has submitted a .422 on-base percentage to go with three home runs and 10 RBI.
