Pearce went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Pearce was the lone bright spot in an otherwise dreary day at the plate for Toronto. The veteran took a full-count slider from Rangers' starter Mike Minor and deposited it in the left-field bleachers. Pearce's batting average on the season is just .214, but he could prove to be a cheap source of power, especially in on-base percentage leagues thanks to his normally high walk rates.