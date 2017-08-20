Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Not in lineup Sunday
Pearce is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearce has been hot at the plate in August -- slashing .321/.422/.547 with two homers and an 11:9 K:BB through 15 games -- but he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting six contests in a row. Norichika Aoki will take over for him in left field, batting eighth.
