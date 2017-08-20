Play

Pearce is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cubs, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearce has been hot at the plate in August -- slashing .321/.422/.547 with two homers and an 11:9 K:BB through 15 games -- but he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting six contests in a row. Norichika Aoki will take over for him in left field, batting eighth.

