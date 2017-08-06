Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Not in Sunday lineup
Pearce is not in the lineup for Sunday's game in Houston.
The outfielder has been running hot lately, but he'll cede left field to Norichika Aoki for a day. Pearce has played in 29 of the Jays' last 31 games, so he's due for a rest -- and with no game Monday, the veteran will get two days off. Expect Pearce back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Smokes third homer this week•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Launches second walkoff grand slam of week Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Blasts walk-off grand slam Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Homers against Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...