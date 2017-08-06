Pearce is not in the lineup for Sunday's game in Houston.

The outfielder has been running hot lately, but he'll cede left field to Norichika Aoki for a day. Pearce has played in 29 of the Jays' last 31 games, so he's due for a rest -- and with no game Monday, the veteran will get two days off. Expect Pearce back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.