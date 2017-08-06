Pearce is not in the lineup for Sunday's game in Houston.

The outfielder has been running hot lately, but he'll cede left field to Norichika Aoki for a day. Pearce has played in 29 of the Jays' last 31 games, so he's due for a rest -- and with no game Monday, the veteran will get two days off. Expect Pearce back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast