Pearce is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Kansas City, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pearce will receive an off day following a 3-for-5 night at the plate with a double and one RBI during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Curtis Granderson will DH while Teoscar Hernandez draws the start in left field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories