Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: On bench Wednesday
Pearce is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Kansas City, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearce will receive an off day following a 3-for-5 night at the plate with a double and one RBI during Tuesday's victory. In his place, Curtis Granderson will DH while Teoscar Hernandez draws the start in left field.
