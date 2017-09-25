Play

Pearce (back) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

Pearce will be withheld from the starting lineup for a 16th straight game as he continues to deal with a back injury. It's unclear if he'll return to action before the end of the regular season. Teoscar Hernandez will continue to man left field in Pearce's absence.

