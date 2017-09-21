Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Out again Thursday
Pearce (back) is not in the lineup against Kansas City on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This marks the 12th straight game that Pearce will remain out of the starting nine, dating back to Sept. 9. The outfielder hasn't been able to come in and see action off the bench, which gives a clear indication that he isn't ready for action just yet. He remains without a timetable for now, and should be considered day-to-day moving forward, while Teoscar Hernandez draws a start in left for Thursday's affair.
