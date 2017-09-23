Pearce (back) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Pearce hasn't played since Sept. 8, and he'll open on the bench for a 14th straight contest as he continues to deal with a back injury. The Blue Jays haven't provided much information about his status, so it's still unclear when he'll return, if at all. In the meantime, Teoscar Hernandez will continue to start in left field.