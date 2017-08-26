Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Out of lineup Saturday
Pearce is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Pearce retreats to the bench following four straight starts, hitting .278 at the plate during that span, including an 0-for-5 day during Friday's loss. In his place, Ezequiel Carrera draws the assignment in left, while batting atop the order.
