Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Playing left field Saturday
Pearce (back) is hitting second and playing left field for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pearce was shut down last September due to lingering back issues, but he's back to full health after an offseason to rest and recover. The 34-year-old, who hit .252/.319/.438 with 13 homers in 92 games for the Blue Jays last season, looks likely to open the year on the short side of a platoon with Curtis Granderson in left field.
