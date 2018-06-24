Pearce came off the bench and went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Pearce started on the bench but ended up deciding the game, breaking a 1-1 tie with his three-run shot in the ninth inning. He's now 4-for-6 in two games since returning from an oblique injury. Look for Pearce to continue to start primarily against left-handed pitching.