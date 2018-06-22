Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Reinstated, in Friday's lineup
Pearce (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will bat leadoff against the Angels on Friday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Pearce missed the past seven weeks with an oblique strain but as expected, he will be back in the lineup for Friday's tilt after appearing in a few minor-league games recently. Moving forward, look for Pearce to earn a majority of his playing time against southpaws, such as Andrew Heaney, who is on the mound for Los Angeles on Friday.
