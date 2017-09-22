Play

Pearce (back) is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Yankees.

Teoscar Hernandez will hit leadoff and start in left field yet again as Pearce remains out with a back injury. Having missed 13 consecutive games, the Blue Jays haven't given any indication as to when Pearce will be set to return.

