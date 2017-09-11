Blue Jays' Steve Pearce: Remains out Monday
Pearce (back) is out of the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
For the third straight game, Pearce will be withheld from the lineup. At this point in time, there's yet to be any information pertaining to the severity of Pearce's ailment. Ezequiel Carrera will patrol right field and hit seventh with Pearce out.
