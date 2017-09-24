Play

Pearce is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

For the 15th straight game, Pearce will be withheld from Toronto's lineup. He hasn't appeared in any capacity in that stretch, which has given Teoscar Hernandez the opportunity to be a regular in the Blue Jays' outfield. Hernandez will hit leadoff and start in left field again Sunday.

